Gusty, Cool Mother’s Day Weekend

WEATHER STORY

Are you ready for a taste of winter? Temperatures will trend downward through Mother’s Day Weekend with bouts of low clouds and occasional drizzle. By early next week, a broad and cold trough of low pressure will settle in over the West Coast. Unsettled weather will occur Monday through Wednesday with isolated showers possible along with cool & windy conditions. There may also be a chance of thunderstorms and/or mountain snow during the period. Unfortunately, overall rainfall is likely to be limited and due to the isolated nature of the showers, some areas may stay completely dry. This is a developing situation, so please stay tuned to the forecast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Continued increasing of low clouds will allow patchy fog and drizzle to develop around the coast. Some fog may also show up in inland valleys. Comfortable lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.



***GALE WARNING***

… from the National Weather Service in Monterey

… in effect from 9am Saturday to 3am Sunday for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blanca, out to 10nm.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 13 seconds possible.



*Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with patchy coastal drizzle in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to 60s and 60s to 70s inland. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times for most areas.

Sunday: Expect a cool, blustery day on Mother’s Day with a few coastal sprinkles. High in the upper 50s to low 60s on the coast, 60s inland.



Extended: Then, we’ll cool further early next week with unsettled weather expected through mid-week. High temperatures will be cooler than our normal January highs. The unsettled weather will likely mean isolated to scattered showers. It will be cold enough for mountain snow and it will be unstable enough for thunderstorms, particularly on Tuesday. This is all still a bit out, so stay tuned for possible forecast changes.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”