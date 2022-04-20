Active Couple Of Days

WEATHER STORY

Buckle up for another round of rain. A broad and stronger system will affect our area from late Wednesday night through Friday, bringing moderate rain and gusty conditions. Warmer, drier weather is then expected out of the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Wednesday: Increasing clouds with temperatures mainly in the upper 50s to 60s. Light rain will begin to move into the region starting in the north by dinner time and then slowly moving south and east overnight.

Overnight: Rain activity will pick up and become more widespread with periods of moderate to heavy precipitation expected across the region. Expect elevated wind speeds for much of the night. Wet roadways and even some ponding are to be expected around sunrise.

*Beach Hazards* (via NWS)

… for all local beaches from late tonight through Friday night.

A long period swell of 18 to 20 seconds arrives early Thursday morning with swell heights over 12 feet from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey County. The swell arrives over the northern waters early Thursday morning, moving southward impacting area beaches through Thursday evening into Friday morning, resulting in a high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Swell periods will diminish slightly to 15 to 17 seconds on Friday, but the risk for sneaker waves and rip currents will persist. Additionally during this time period, the high energy of this swell may result in larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet. Swell heights and periods are expected to diminish below risk threshold Friday overnight into Saturday.



*A strong northwest swell at 18 to 20 seconds associated with swell heights over 12 feet arrives early Thursday morning, impacting area beaches with breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet possible through Friday.



*.High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible.



* Stay well away from the shoreline, expect dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger

breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet..



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.





Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain showers throughout the day. By afternoon, showers will become more scattered and there is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm, which could produce brief heavy downpours and small hail. Southwest winds, will become gusty at times. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, with coastal locations in the upper 50s to low 60s and inland locations mostly 60s.



Extended: Showers will then likely follow into Friday. All the way, expect occasionally gusty conditions. Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend as high pressure builds in. Another dry, mostly sunny pattern looks to set in for several days after.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 28th – May 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”