Cool Morning, Brisk Afternoon

WEATHER STORY

A fast-moving weather system brought rain to the region today with winds following through tonight. Expect a couple of cool and breezy days through mid-week. Then, another somewhat similar system will be here on Thursday with additional rain chances on Easter weekend. All the while, expect cool & breezy conditions.



Air Quality: GOOD



Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chilly with gusty northwest winds and highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. There is a very small chance of a landfalling light shower (as a few showers will develop over the ocean).

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few lingering low to mid level clouds. Winds calmer, but temps cooler. Lows dipping into the 30s-40s.



Wednesday: Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds late. Cool once again and breezy, but not as windy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.



Extended: A weak disturbance will brush our northern areas on Thursday with some light rain possible. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy and seasonably cool conditions. We’ll remain partly cloudy and slightly cool on Friday before a wet weather system arrives Saturday, bringing more rain & wind. Easter Sunday looks mostly clear but slightly cool & windy. Further rain chances exist next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”