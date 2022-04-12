Active April

WEATHER STORY

The weather pattern will remain active for the next week or so. Expect a couple of cool and breezy days through mid-week. Then, another weak system will be here on Thursday with another system on Saturday. All the while, expect cool & breezy conditions.



Air Quality: GOOD



Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Cool with gusty northwest winds at times and highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.



***GALE WARNING***

…Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm from 9AM Tuesday to 9 PM.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 18 seconds expected.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few lingering low to mid level clouds. Winds calmer, but temps cooler. Lows dipping into the 30s-40s. Patchy frost is possible.



Wednesday: Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds late. Cool once again and breezy, but not as windy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.



Extended: A weak disturbance will brush our northern areas on Thursday with some light rain possible. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy and seasonably cool conditions. We’ll remain partly cloudy and slightly cool on Friday before a wet weather system arrives Saturday, bringing more rain & wind. Easter Sunday looks mostly clear but slightly cool & windy. Further rain chances exist next week.







-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”