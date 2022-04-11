Fresh, Brisk, Blustery

WEATHER STORY

A fast-moving weather system brought rain to the region today with winds following through tonight. Expect a couple of cool and breezy days through mid-week. Then, another somewhat similar system will be here on Thursday with additional rain chances on Easter weekend. All the while, expect cool & breezy conditions.



Air Quality: GOOD TO MODERATE

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point in the north to Point Piedras Blancas in the south from 3pm to 9PM Monday.



*Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Rest of Monday: Clearing from north to south. A few lingering sprinkles over the southern mountains. Cool with gusty west-northwest winds at times. Highs mainly in the 50s.

Overnight: A few lingering clouds throughout the night, but overall mostly clear. Breezy north northwest winds will prevail. Temperatures, chilly, with low 40s around the coast, 30s inland.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool with gusty northwest winds at times. Highs in the 50s on the coast, 50s-60s inland.



Extended: Cool & breezy conditions will persist on Wednesday before the next weather system arrives on Thursday. It’s on track to bring another round of light, beneficial rains to the region. The weather will then remain unsettled with rain chances lining up for Saturday too, though there is some potential for that system to arrive quite a bit earlier OR later. Stay tuned for that Eastern Sunday forecast.







-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”