A Cloudy, Cool, and Stormy Saturday

WEATHER STORY

A storm system bringing rain and wind is headed our way. Clouds will increase into Saturday with rain becoming likely by late Saturday morning. Rain will be light to moderate and focused more in the north than in the south and will be followed by gusty winds Saturday evening into Sunday. High pressure will then rapidly rebuild early next week with very warm weather expected.



Air Quality: GOOD

Overnight: Increasing high and low clouds. Comfortable temperatures bottoming out in the high 40s at the coast, and lower 40s to occasional 30s inland.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy to start with light to moderate rain, breaking to showers in the afternoon with a very slight chance of thunderstorms. Much Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Winds pick up late.

Sunday: Starting the first day of spring (8:33am) under mostly sunny skies. Though temperatures will remain cool to seasonable, with 60s across the Central Coast. Windy throughout the day.



Extended: Expect cool, blustery conditions on Sunday but mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb rapidly Monday and Tuesday as a big, strong ridge builds in. Expect highs some 10-15ºF above normal.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 26th – April 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”