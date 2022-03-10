Dry Air: Warm Days, Cold Nights

Winds shift back offshore Thursday, ushering in a dry air mass. Those winds could get gusty over the hills at times. Compressional heating off the coastal ranges will also allow for warmer high temperatures Thursday *behind* the cold front. Further warming is expected on Friday before winds shift back onshore this weekend. A weak system will pass by to our north this weekend (the reason for the wind shift), but we’ll only see an increase in clouds. Another system Monday into Tuesday looks like it may dig a little deeper on the West Coast which could potentially lead to some rain.



Air Quality: GOOD

Rest of Thursday: Sunny with gusty offshore winds at times. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s on the coast and mid 60s to low 70s inland.

Overnight: Winds die down after dark, allowing frigid air to settle and temperatures to drop significantly. Widespread frost will develop inland with lows in the 20s and 30s. The coast will see temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s.

**FROST ADVISORY**

… for the Santa Clara Valley, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park and Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley from midnight tonight to 9AM Friday



-Temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees will result in frost formation.



-Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



-Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.Friday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Breezy at times inland.



Extended: Onshore flow returns this weekend, cooling coastal areas back to seasonal normals and introducing some low clouds back into the forecast. A passing weather system will also bring a few high clouds. We’ll warm back up a bit Monday ahead of another system that could bring some light rain on Tuesday .



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”