Warmer and More Sunshine Sunday

A trailing disturbance that brought the Central Coast rain and a dusting of snow to the mountaintops, Friday and Saturday, has moved out of the area. High pressure will once again build back into the area starting Sunday, leading to drier conditions and a gradual warm-up throughout the coming week.



Air Quality: GOOD

Overnight: Mostly clear, however low clouds will graze the coast throughout the night, nothing widespread. Chilly lows, upper 30s and low 40s around the coast, 30s inland, and upper 20s inland. Frost likely for valley locations.

Sunday: Any remaining low clouds will gradually clear early in the morning, leaving the Central Coast with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be slightly warmer, low 60s along the coast, low to mid-60s inland. Breezy throughout the day.

Monday: Temperatures will continue to warm, with mostly 60s along the coast, the return of low 70s inland. Mostly sunny.

Extended: Temperatures will slowly warm through the week, but you can expect cold mornings even as highs return to or above normal by Tuesday.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”