Rain Returns Thursday

Prepare for more changes!

Warm air will remain in the region on Tuesday, but a stalled storm system offshore will eventually make its way across the West Coast and bring impacts to our area from mid-week on. We’ll see a cool-down on Wednesday as onshore flow strengthens, bringing the return of low clouds. A cold front will then arrive on Thursday bringing light to moderate rain along with gusty conditions. As the cold core of the system approaches on Friday and passes on Saturday, additional showers will be possible.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE



Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds possible and a few low clouds possible along the coast. Cooler for coastal areas, but still warm for this time of year with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Unseasonably warm inland with mainly mid 70s to low 80s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Increase in both high and low clouds. Coastal and valley fog is possible. Mostly calm winds with comfortable temperatures in the high 40s at the coast, and mid to low 40s inland.



Wednesday: Cooler overall with stronger onshore flow and low clouds possible along the coast. Highs in the 60s with some inland areas remaining in the 70s.



Extended: Much cooler and breezy for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Rain possible on Thursday as a cold front moves through, then showers possible on Friday & Saturday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”