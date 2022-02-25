Weekend Warm-Up

WEATHER STORY

Clear, calm, and dry conditions will lead to a couple more chilly mornings, but the air mass will slowly warm through the weekend into next week. Highs return to above normal levels by Sunday. There are some indications in the longer-term computer models that the pattern might finally break down enough to allow for more frequent wet weather for the West Coast starting mid-week.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations

Overnight: With the exception of a few high clouds, skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will once again get cold, however a few degrees warmer from the previous morning. Expect lows in the 20s for valleys, 30s inland, and upper 30s to low 40s along the coast.

*Beach Hazards Statement*

… in effect from late Friday night through Sunday afternoon. For the coastlines of Santa Cruz County and Monterey County.

-Long period northwest swell at 17 to 23 seconds.

-High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

- Initial forerunner waves arrive late Friday with periods in excess of 23 seconds. The highest risk of sneaker waves expected on Saturday and into Sunday morning when wave heights of 3 to 6 feet and periods of 17 to 21 seconds are expected. The risk of sneaker wave decreases by Sunday afternoon as wave heights increase enough for the ocean to provide its own natural warning.

Precautions/ Preparedness Actions

-Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Saturday: Another chilly morning with patchy frost, but afternoon highs will warm back up into the 60s across the Central Coast. Skies will be mostly clear, with a few high passing clouds throughout the day.

Sunday: The day will start with mostly cloudy conditions as a weak pass by from the north. Light drizzle is possible during the early morning hours. Clouds will clear come lunchtime leading into a sunny and warm afternoon. Mostly 60s along the coast, with upper 60s, few 70s inland.



Extended: Both nights and days will keep warming through the start of next week. Highs will be back above normal. Monday will start off sunny, however, an approaching cold front will increase clouds Tuesday, and will remain through Thursday before clearing out by the end of the week. There is a slight chance of sprinkles on Wednesday, as the system moves through the area. Most of the moisture looks to stay to the north.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”