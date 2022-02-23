The Coldest Night

WEATHER STORY

The big, cold area of low pressure that brought wintry weather to the area Tuesday will depart Wednesday. Clouds will clear and winds will calm down allowing for a pool of cold air to settle in over the region. This will lead to cold mornings through the end of the week--especially Thursday with 20s for inland valleys. Temperatures will then slowly warm into the weekend as high pressure builds back in from the west.



Air Quality: GOOD



(text in italics from the NWS)

***FREEZE WARNING***

… in effect for Thursday, and Friday mornings for the following areas:

- San Benito County

- Areas of Monterey County away from the coast.

-Areas of Santa Clara County including the Santa Clara Valley and the Diablo Range.



Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 (or lower) possible.



Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… in effect for Thursday, and Friday mornings for the following areas:

- Coastal areas of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties

- The Santa Cruz Mountains



-Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.



Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.





Rest of Wednesday: Mostly sunny, but cool and breezy. A few cumulus clouds possible over the southern mountains with the chance of an isolated shower far southern Diablos and Cholame Hills. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.



Overnight: Winds become calm, and cold air settles in for a long winter's night. Interior mountains and valleys can expect substantial frost with lows in the mid to low 20s. Patchy frost is expected even at the coast, with unseasonably chilly lows in the lower 30s. Clear skies.



Thursday: Clear and cold in the morning with lows in the 20s for inland valleys and 30s at the coast. Widespread frost expected inland with a hard freeze possible for low, sheltered areas. Mostly sunny during the afternoon with a few high clouds passing through. Slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy onshore winds on the coast during the afternoon.



Extended: We’ll have another cold, but not as cold morning on Friday, but temperatures will generally head upward through the weekend. A weak system will pass by on Sunday/Monday which could push in a few clouds, but at the moment, no precipitation is expected.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 3rd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”