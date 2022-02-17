Ever So Slightly Active

WEATHER STORY

The weather pattern will remain slightly active for the next week with a weak disturbance passing by Thursday & Friday, leveling off temperatures and providing a few clouds for nice sunrises and sunsets. A stronger system will move through out of the weekend. However, it will be coming from the north which is typically a dry trajectory. With that said, there is a very small chance of precipitation on Tuesday. Otherwise, it should be fairly similar to the system we just experienced with gusty winds and cooler temperatures.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

*Beach Hazards*

Long period northwest swells to arrive along the coast late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Initial forerunner periods will be from 20 to 22 seconds before slowly decreasing to around 16-19 seconds Thursday afternoon and evening. These high energy waves will increase the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.



… in effect for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties afternoon through Thursday evening.



*Long period northwest swell will arrive along the coast.



*Risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.



*Long lulls are typical between hazardous sneakers waves and the ocean may appear relatively calm for up to 30 minutes between larger waves.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Rest of Thursday: Sunny and slightly warm with highs in the 60s for most areas except up in the hills. A few low clouds possible around the Monterey Peninsula late.



Overnight: Winds die down and remain quiet through the night. High clouds will begin to arrive, along with some patchy low clouds around the south side of Monterey Bay and the Big Sur coastline. Some fog is possible. Expect lows in the 30s and 40s.



Friday: Cooler with a mix of low and high clouds on the coast and high clouds inland. Expect highs in the upper 50s to 60s for most areas.

Extended: Temperatures will continue to cool Sunday into Monday as a weather system approaches from the north. Winds will pick up with partly cloudy skies. The cold core of the system will pass by on Tuesday and that could generate a few light showers. Stay tuned.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 25th – March 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”