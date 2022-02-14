More Sunshine, but Cooler on Tuesday

WEATHER STORY

Expect much cooler temperatures for the first part of the workweek.

The actual system, that brought the coastal locations clouds on Monday, will slip by early Tuesday morning. However, don’t expect much if any precipitation. The most likely scenario is some drizzle. While the system will bring cooler temperatures, it will also bring gusty winds starting Monday night and perhaps lasting into Wednesday. Temperatures will then slowly warm toward the end of the week as weaker high pressure builds in. Another weak weather system will then arrive out of next weekend.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

**Gale Warning**

... for the near coastal waters outside of Monterey Bay from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM

Tuesday.

-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 13 seconds expected

-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

-Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Northerly winds will become increasingly gusty after dark. Expect 15-25 mph winds for inland spots and 10-15 mph for coastal spots. Expect lows in the 40s on the coast and mid to high 30s inland.

Tuesday: A cold front will pass early in the morning with gusty winds and possibly a few sprinkles. Though we'll see more sunshine, temperatures will remain chilly on with gusty winds throughout the day. Expect highs in the 50s-60s both on the coast and inland.

Wednesday: Patchy morning frost for interior valleys. Plenty of sunshine and temperatures will warm, just a tad. Mostly 60s for coastal and inland areas. Winds will be calmer, still breezy at times.

Extended: Temperatures will slowly warm back up into the weekend and while they will be above normal, will feel much cooler than the previous week! The next weather system will be here Sunday into Monday and will likely bring clouds, cooler temps, possibly some wind, and possibly some precipitation.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”