Cloudy, Cool Start to Pro-Am Week

WEATHER STORY

Another weak system, from the north, will push high clouds into our region as we kick start the new week. Unfortunately, precipitation will dodge us again. The rest of the week will be sunny, though temperatures will remain seasonable as an upper-level trough digs south.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE



Colorado Fire Weather Forecast: Dry conditions will persist, but light onshore winds along with the weak system, will help increase humidity levels and cool temperatures on Monday.



Overnight: The night will start off mostly clear, with increasing clouds heading into sunrise. Lows will be a tad warmer, but still chilly. Mostly 40s along the coast. Inland, low 40s to 30s, with a few upper 20s for the interior valleys. Patchy frost is possible for valley locations and patchy, thin low clouds near the coast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy across the Central Coast, however, we will remain dry. Light breeze along the coast, breezy inland. Temperatures will be near seasonable, low 60s along the coast, mid to upper 60s inland.

Tuesday: Sunshine returns. Expect mostly sunny conditions for both coastal and inland locations. Gusty offshore winds will pick up, especially for the higher elevations. Another round of near-seasonable temps, low 60s along the coast. Mid to upper 60s inland.



Extended: The Central Coast will remain dry, and the light offshore winds will continue through mid-week keeping areas breezy. Above-average temperatures will return this weekend as a ridge of high-pressure scooches back in. These ingredients could increase fire weather concerns.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”