Clouds moving in shouldn’t hinder your weekend plans

WEATHER STORY

It’s time to spice that boring weather pattern up a bit! And by a bit, I mean we’re just going to sprinkle a few clouds in and that’s pretty much it. High pressure remains in control but is somewhat distant to the north. This will allow a weak weather system to pass through on Saturday. Ahead of it, high clouds will slowly filter into the region starting tonight into Saturday morning. It may rain a bit up in the sky, but dry air in between the clouds and ground should effectively evaporate any raindrops. Clouds will gradually clear and the rest of the weekend will remain sunny.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE



Colorado Fire Weather Forecast: Dry but light offshore winds will occur tonight into Friday with some moisture improvement Saturday.



Overnight: Clear of fog, but high clouds will blanket the area well into the morning. Another cool night for inland spots with 30s, while the majority of the coast should be in the mid 40s and 50s. Clouds will keep us warmer overnight.



Saturday: Broken high clouds early with decreasing clouds throughout the day. There is a chance for a few low clouds on the coast late. A touch cooler with highs mainly in the 60s to around 70.

Sunday: Few clouds on the coast, sunny inland. Temperatures will warm a tad, mostly 60s with a few 70s. Heading into the evening clouds will begin to increase.



Extended: Another weak system slides down from the north on Monday. This one looks dry as well and will be followed by dry offshore winds on Tuesday which may increase fire danger. The rest of the week will be sunny, at or above seasonable temperatures, with an additional slight warm-up heading into next weekend.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”