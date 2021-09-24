Kicking off the weekend with a gradual cool down

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 7PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas.

WEATHER STORY

The flow will flatten out through the weekend as high pressure weakens bring with it the return of onshore flow, low clouds, and cooler temperatures. The marine layer will also deepen as another trough begins to dig in from the northwest. An associated cold front will move through early next week which may actually bring some precipitation to Northern California. There is some potential for it to sweep far enough south to impact us as well, so stay tuned to the forecast!

Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and major inland valleys. Patchy fog is possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with a few 40s in the southern valleys and a few 60s up in the hills.

Saturday: Slightly cooler. A strong onshore flow will continue to bring more cloud coverage to the coast and some spots slightly inland, however, most inland locations will see mostly sunny skies after some early morning clearing. Temperatures around the coast will mostly be in the 60s, while inland temperatures will vary from 70s - 80s, with a few 90s further south. Valley winds will return in the late afternoon, early evening.

Sunday: Cooler yet! Temperatures will continue to dip. We'll see scattered low clouds along the coast, more so around the peninsula, with mostly sunny skies inland. Have the jacket handy, coastal temperatures will be in the low 60s in spots. Mild temperatures for interior locations, a spread of 70s and 80s. Valley winds are expected late afternoon, early evening.

Extended: There is some very slight rain potential on Tuesday, with a passing cold front. However, most actively looks to stay to the north of the Central Coast. Though, as the system passes gusty conditions are expected Tuesday into Wednesday for both coastal and inland cities. By mid-week, a ridge of high pressure will slowly build back in and temperatures will start to warm back up.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 2nd - 8th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: "Extreme Drought" for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered "Exceptional Drought"