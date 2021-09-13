A Demonstration Of Regular September Weather

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 3PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

Tranquil weather is expected to continue across the region as we head out of the weekend. Expect the normal daily cycle of low clouds at the coast and nearby valleys with inland sunshine. Temperatures will remain seasonable, or about what you'd expect this time of year. Dry conditions will also persist outside of any drizzle we can squeeze out of the coastal clouds. The weather pattern will remain fairly flat for most of the week, though a trough will deepen over the West Coast as we head toward the end of the week.



Rest of Monday: Low clouds will linger on the coast during the afternoon with more of a focus on the south/east sides of the bay. Slightly cooler for most areas with highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast mid 70s ranging to 90s inland. The far southern valleys may actually be a bit warmer than Sunday with highs closing in on 100ºF. Winds pick up for the valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds/patchy fog around the coast and bays. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with 60s up in the hills.



Tuesday: After morning low clouds, skies break to partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Coastal highs will warm slightly with mid 60s to mid 70s while inland areas cool a touch with highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Expect a slow cooling trend inland through Thursday while coastal areas remain fairly persistent. Expect some warming into the weekend as a weather system approaches. At the moment, it looks like we’ll remain dry, but it will have to be watched.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”