Kicking off the weekend with a cooling trend

WEATHER STORY



High pressure weakens as we head into the weekend. The dome of warm air will remain in place for inland areas Friday, but the deepening marine layer will allow cool air to push farther and farther from the coast. All will feel the cool-down by Saturday with deeper low clouds and potentially some coastal drizzle. Temperatures will be much closer to normal for this time of year. High pressure builds back in next week with a return to much warmer, sunnier weather. No rain expected for the next couple of weeks.

***GALE WARNING***

IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3PM SATURDAY.

-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds expected.

-Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.

-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



FORECAST

Overnight: Thick low clouds overnight with fog and drizzle possible. Expect coastal low sin the mid 40s with mainly 40s for inland valleys and 50s up in the hills.

Saturday: Cooler all around with thicker low clouds on the coast. Some drizzle possible mainly in the AM and then again late. Expect coastal highs in the upper 50s to 60s with upper 60s to around 80ºF inland. Breezy during the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Another cooler day on Sunday, but then expect a warming trend into next week with highs heading back above normal. We’ll see a few low clouds on the coast and afternoon winds in the valleys throughout the week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 7th – May 13th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: "Severe Drought" for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey, northern San Benito, and far southeastern Monterey Counties. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in "Moderate Drought"