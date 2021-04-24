Rainy Sunday

Weather Authority

WEATHER STORY

Light to moderate, widespread rain starting early Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Cold air will follow, expect seasonably cool temperatures for most of the Central Coast on Sunday and Monday. Inland locations will feel the biggest temperature difference, with a 10 to 15 degree drop from Saturday's highs. Showers and clouds will linger Monday, before our next warm-up on Tuesday.

Overnight: Increasing clouds earlier in the night before the start of light to moderate rain early in the morning. Lows in the 40s for most of the Central Coast, along with a few upper 30s in southern Monterey County.

Saturday: Temperatures not warming up much from overnight lows. Daytime highs will be in the 50s across the Central Coast, including inland locations. Widespread light to moderate showers for the entire region. Rainfall totals favoring the coastal mountains. Inland locations will still see rain but totals expected to be less than that along the coast.

Extended: Lingering showers possible on Monday as the cold front moves east. Temperatures will remain cool. Tuesday, the ridge of high pressure builds back in which will kick start a warming trend. Warmer, sunnier, drier conditions expected through most of next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 73ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 26th – May 2nd calls for the likelihood of near-normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



