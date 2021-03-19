A Damp and Cool Friday

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 7:30M):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Scattered rain will continue at times today, mainly to the south. Weekend looks to be drier, with warmer weather by mid-week next week.

***BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT***

-Northwest swell 13 to 15 feet at 15 seconds expected.

-Coastal North Bay including the Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, the Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast.

-From 10 AM PDT this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

-Increasing risk of large breaking waves, strong rip currents and sneaker waves.

-People walking along the beach should never turn their back to the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.The coastal waters remain cold. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to large breaking waves, strong rip currents and sneaker waves.



Friday: Partly cloudy with with showers possible. The system will continue to throw a few shower down south, but northern spots will stay on the drier/sunnier side. Highs in the 50s-60s.

Overnight: Fog and drizzle possible overnight. Overnight lows will be cooler in the 30s-50s.



Extended: Saturday is officially spring. Expect mostly sunny skies through the weekend, cool temperatures, and occasionally breezy conditions. A weak system passes by Monday, but it will likely only bring a few extra clouds. Much warmer weather expected next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.