A Mix of Showers and Sunshine

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 11:45pm):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: The next few days will bring the Central Coast both showers and sunshine. The weekend will start with widespread, light showers as a fast moving system makes its way across our area. Expect breezy conditions throughout the day as it passes. Skies will start to clear by Saturday afternoon. Sunday, Valentine’s Day, we’ll see more sunshine and drier weather before the next system. Monday, Presidents Day, another round of light showers is expected.



Overnight: Clouds will increase through the overnight hours as a system makes its way into the Central Coast. Lows will be slightly warmer across the Central Coast, upper 40s to low 50s.



Saturday: A fast moving system will bring light showers around sunrise and will linger until noon. By mid-afternoon skies will be mostly cloudy, clearing a little in the evening. No major rainfall totals expected.



Extended: Sunshine returns on Sunday (Valentine’s Day), but conditions will remain breezy and slightly cool. Another weather system will bring shower chances on Monday, then high pressure returns with warmer, sunnier weather for the rest of the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.