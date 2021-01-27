Atmospheric River Continues to Pound the Region

Weather Authority

Weather Story: The strongest storm system of the season has arrived. The front stalled in southern Monterey County this morning, but a wave developing in the upper level system will push the stream of moisture back north across the Monterey Bay Area into the evening. This repeated exposure could mean significant rainfall amounts for our coastal hills. Debris flows around burn scars will be a good possibility, so if you live on or near a scar, make sure you have a plan in place to stay safe and follow all evacuation orders. The front will finally eject southward on Thursday, but showers will continue to pile in behind it. Additional rainfall possible beyond Thursday as several, weaker systems take aim on the West Coast.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey…

***FLASH FLOOD WARNING***

for the Dolan burn area in Southwestern Monterey County until 3:30PM PST.



* At 116 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain falling over the Dolan Burn Area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. The public is reporting of a mud slide across Highway 1 at mile marker 27. Therefore, flash flooding is ongoing and will likely continue.



Excessive rainfall over the burn area will result in debris flow moving through the Dolan Fire burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.



This is a life threatening situation for people in or near the Dolan Fire burn area. Some drainage basins impacted include...Stony Creek...Nacimiento River...San Antonio River...Big Creek North Fork.



This is a life-threatening situation. If you observe movement of soils move to higher ground immediately.



***FLASH FLOOD WARNING***

… for the CZU Lightning Complex burn area in Southeastern San Mateo County and Northwestern Santa Cruz County until 630 PM PST



* At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain about to move over the CZU Lightning Complex Burn Area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.



Excessive rainfall over the burn area will result in debris flow moving through the CZU Lightning Complex burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.



Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Boulder Creek. This is a life threatening situation for people in or near the CZU Lightning Complex burn area. Some drainage basins impacted include... Butano Creek...Gazos Creek...Waddell Creek...Scott Creek...Big Creek and Boulder Creek.



Heavy rainfall will cause flash flooding of creeks and streams from the CZU Lightning Complex burn area downstream. Anyone living or traveling on roads in the CZU Lightning Complex burn area or along secondary roads like Swanton Road...Jamison Creek Road...and Hwy 9 from Boulder Creek to Brookdale...should be alert for possible road problems due to erosion...debris flows...rockfalls and debris. Roadways and bridges may be washed away in places.



This is a life-threatening situation. If you observe movement of soils move to higher ground immediately.





***FLASH FLOOD WARNING***

For the Carmel Fire burn area in Northwestern Monterey County until 3:15pm.

* At 1205 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Carmel Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn area will result in debris flow moving through the Carmel Fire burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Carmel Fire Burn Area. Flooding of areas in and around the Carmel Fire Burn Area.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Carmel Valley Village and San Clemente Dam.

This is a life threatening situation for people in or near the Carmel Fire burn area. If you observe movement of soils move to higher ground immediately.

***FLASH FLOOD WARNING***

For the River Fire burn area in Northwestern Monterey County until 3:15pm.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the River Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn area will result in debris flow moving through the River Fire burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the River Fire Burn Area. Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the River Fire Burn Area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Northwestern Monterey County

This is a life threatening situation for people in or near the River Fire burn area. Some drainage basins impacted include...Tularcitos Creek and Agua Mala Creek If you observe movement of soils move to higher ground immediately.



***GALE WARNING***

Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm until 3 AM PST Thursday.

South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 15 seconds.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



**Wind Advisory**

… for all of Monterey & San Benito Counties until 11PM Wednesday.

The High Wind Warning has been canceled.



.South to southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 60 mph for areas along and south of the atmospheric river frontal boundary.



Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



The atmospheric river frontal boundary is meandering back northward as of noon Wednesday and will continue to reorient in the vicinity through the day. South to southeast winds are very strong along and south of this boundary but are significantly weaker to the north of the boundary.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.





*Flash Flood Watch*

… for the coastal mountains of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties and the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County through 4pm Thursday.



-A moderate atmospheric river will impact the region Tuesday through Thursday bringing prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain along with gusty south winds. The brunt of the storm is forecast to occur between Tuesday evening through Wednesday.



- High confidence that thresholds for debris flows will be met for the following 2020 burn scars: CZU, SCU, Carmel/River, and Dolan. For non-burn scar areas, there could be rapid ponding of water in urban areas, and low lying areas with poor drainage. We also cannot rule out slides or wash outs in areas of steep terrain.



If you live near or on a burn scar: make sure you are signed up for your county's reverse 911 or other alert system and have a "go bag" ready. Monitor the weather for forecast updates and heed local official orders.

Wednesday: Periods of rain. Heavy at times in the coastal mountains and over burn scars. Blustery conditions. Highs in the 50s.



Overnight: Heavy showers will continue at times for southern Monterey County, with showery conditions pushing into other locations throughout the night. Overnight lows will be in the 40s for most. Breezy.

Thursday: Heavy lines of showers will continue on Thursday. Highs in the 50s. Most of the rain will remain contained to the south early, but breaking apart to other areas throughout the day.

Extended: Showers taper off Friday morning with another weather system sliding by to our north Saturday with a few additional showers possible. Another, wetter system should arrive Monday into Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.