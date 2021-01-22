More Rain In The Forecast

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 5:30pm)

Good for all reporting areas.

Weather Story: The weather will now transition from a warm and dry period to a cool and wet period. A trough of low pressure will dig down the West Coast on Friday. It will push a cold front through our area that will be accompanied by rain early in the day. Showers will redevelop around mid-day as the cold core of the system passes over. Showers could include small hail and even lightning with snow up on the peaks. Another weather system will move in Sunday night with better chances. Perhaps the strongest, wettest system on the way is slated arrive on Wednesday of next week, though there is time for things to change. Temperatures will be much cooler for the next week or more.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly near the coast. Lows in the 40s on the coast with a few inland valleys dipping into the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy early with a few sprinkles possible, then becoming partly cloudy, cool and breezy. Highs in the 50s.



Extended: The next storm will arrive Sunday evening with a wider band of rain. Showers will linger into Monday. A stronger system may reach our shores on Wednesday with the potential for heavier rain which could impact burn scars. Please prepare in advance and remain tuned to our forecast. All the while, expect highs only in the 50s to around 60ºF.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 29th – February 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.