One Last Chance

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 2:30pm)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: Building high pressure from the south is working against any further rain chances this week. The next system on Friday may only bring light rain at best to the Monterey Bay northward. The ridge now looks like it will strengthen next week, bringing warm, dry conditions. Highs greater than 10ºF above normal will be possible.



Rest of Thursday: Thin, high clouds, otherwise sunny. Slightly warmer, with highs in the 60s for most places. Clouds increase late.

Overnight: A chance of rain, then becoming partly cloudy. Rain chances will be higher farthest to the north and closest to the coast. Patchy fog also possible. Lows in the 40s on the coast with upper 30s inland.

From the National Weather Service in Monterey:

**High Surf Advisory**

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from 6AM Friday until 6AM Saturday.



Another large long period northwest swell will arrive at the coastal waters Friday morning. Swell heights will build Friday morning with breaking waves reaching 20 to 25 feet, locally higher, expected through Saturday morning. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory will be in effect Friday morning through Saturday morning for an increased risk of rip currents and large shore break. Additionally, sea surface temperatures remain cold in the low to mid 50s. Cold water drownings occur each year with these events but are avoidable by remaining a safe distance from the coastline. Another even larger long period swell will arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards to the coast. Continued vigilance is advised.



-Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet, locally higher at favored breakpoints, are expected at west to northwest facing beaches Friday morning through Saturday morning.



-Main threat will be at west to northwest facings beaches along the entire coastline from Sonoma county southward through Big Sur in Monterey county.



-Large breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and rocks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Cold water rescues or drownings are more likely with these waves and stronger rip currents.



-Another even larger long period swell will arrive Sunday, bringing additional hazards to the coast. Continued vigilance is advised.



A High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves means conditions are present to support large waves along the surf zone capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.





Friday: Dry by the morning, with lingering clouds and fog possible. Mild, with highs mainly in the upper 50s to 60s.



Extended: Dry conditions can be expected through the weekend into next week. Building high pressure may send temperatures into the 70s for some areas Tuesday/Wednesday. Most areas will see highs of 10ºF above normal for this time of year.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.