Nice Weekend Wrap-Up

We'll remain in a deep maritime air mass on Sunday which will keep skies partly cloudy and inland areas cool for this time of year. On the coast, deep mixing will actually promote seasonable to slightly warm temperatures. A few more showers may be possible this afternoon in the moist maritime air. The atmosphere will stabilize on Monday (Labor Day) leading to warmer temps inland and cooler onshore flow for the coast. The day will likely be dry, however.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the 60-70s for most areas including inland valleys.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Morning clouds with gradual clearing becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Cooler at the coast with 60s to 70s but warmer inland with 70s-80s. Stronger northwesterly onshore winds during the afternoon.

Extended: Next week will be dry with a warming trend, especially for inland locations with mainly clear skies and sunshine. Coastal clouds will persist at night through the am hours.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.