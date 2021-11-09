Cool n Breezy Following Overnight Showers

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

A Pacific storm accompanied by a moderate atmospheric river brought rain to the region along with gusty winds Monday overnight into Tuesday morning. The coastal mountains and even some inland areas accumulated well over an inch of precipitation. A few lingering showers are possible through mid-day Tuesday, after which we’ll begin a clearing and warming trend. A ridge of high pressure will then build in for the latter portion of the week and even into the weekend bringing warmer than normal days with accompanying sunshine. No moisture is in the forecast for the foreseeable future.



Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Highs mainly in the 60s. Breezy at times.

Overnight: Low temperatures will sit in the high 40s to low 50s. High clouds will clear out as thick, low clouds simultaneously form along the coast on the east side of Monterey Bay, down the Salinas Valley, and up the Santa Clara Valley toward San Jose.



Wednesday: Fog on the coast and valleys in the morning, becoming sunny in the afternoon. Warmer, with highs in the 60s-70s. Breezy at times inland.



Extended: Temperatures will slowly climb into the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Highs should be back around normal by Thursday and then above Friday through Sunday. A weak weather system will slide through on Monday which may bring some light precipitation, but a lot can change this far out.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”