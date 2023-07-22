Cooler Air Coming

Inland heat will continue through the weekend with highs for most areas in the 90s-100s. Bradley this Saturday afternoon at 110 degrees! The coastal (inland) valleys will be cooler with the sea breeze keeping temperatures in the 80s, however. At the coast, it will actually be pretty nice with only patchy low clouds/fog and highs in the 60s-70s. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the second round of intense heat will slide east, making way for some cooler air to filter in from the north beginning Sunday. The pattern will shift and a cooling trend will start for the inland area. Next week will be cooler inland.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

**Gale Warning**

...in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday for Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas ...until 3 p.m. Sunday for waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

...northwest winds 15-25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.

...strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize, damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should alter plans.

**HEAT ADVISORY**

… in effect until 11PM Saturday for interior Monterey & San Benito Counties and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.



*High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s, up to 110 for areas further inland.



*Above normal temperatures and moderate Heat Risk will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



*In addition to the heat, individuals should be mindful of the elevated fire danger over the weekend, especially inland and at higher elevations where there will be little overnight relief from the marine layer.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.



Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Overnight: Inland expect mostly clear skies, while along the coast low clouds will fill back into the bay and northern Salinas Valley. Dense fog and maybe drizzle possible by morning. Lows for most locations will be in the 50s, higher elevations will be in the 60s and even low 70s.



Sunday: More sunshine with some high clouds too in spots and heat not as intense inland during the day and at night. High temps will be 3 to 8 degrees cooler. The marine layer will continue with steady temps at the coast.

Monday: A deeper marine layer and low clouds expected at the coast as pattern changes, and inland temps will continue to trend downward so continuing to cool a bit.



Extended:: By Tuesday we may see moisture stream up from the southeast that will lead to possible instability and precipitation for higher elevations but so far looks to stay to our east but watching. Also onshore winds will pick up with gale force gusts over coastal waters. Light southerly swell will persist through next week as well as fog.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 87ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 28th – August 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free