Seaside Police arrest driver for DUI after crashing into 7-11

SEASIDE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police have taken a driver into custody for DUI after crashing into a 7-11 on Sonoma Avenue Thursday night.

According to officials, a 50 year old female driver was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed into a parked car in the 7-11 parking lot. After crashing into the parked car, the driver then drove into the 7-11 building nearly driving into the clerk counter. After trying to back away, officers arrived on scene and were able to capture her before she can drive off.

Police say the woman sustained moderate injuries. No one else was harmed during the incident.

