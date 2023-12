SANTA CRUZ, CA (KION-TV) Close to 5 p.m. almost 3,000 customers in the City of Santa Cruz lost power.

The majority of the power outages were to the east of the San Lorenzo River.

Video sent in from Alekz Londos shows major intersections without working traffic signals in the rain.

Santa Cruz areas without power Monday night. (Video courtesy of Alekz Londos)

Restoration, according to PG&E, is expected at about 9 p.m. Already several customers have power restored.