Post-storm flooding forces closure on Elkhorn Road

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) - Public Works crews spent their Saturday morning responding to multiple post-storm flooding situations in North Monterey County. The county said the most serious one resulted in a road closure for public safety.

Elkhorn Road was closed between 925 Elkhorn Rd. in Royal oaks and 1111 Elkhorn Road in Watsonville. Heavy mud and silt run-off from agricultural fields could be seen flowing over the road.

The county said the location of the flooding is near Kirby Road, where a similar situation caused a slip-out and the road completely washed out back in 2017. Those repairs took years to complete; it was full opened in August 2023.

Public works crews need additional contactor assistance at the Elkhorn Road location to clear the roadway. The closure will be in place until Monday, November 20th.

The county asks that people use caution when driving in this area and should additional road closures be needed, please do not pass closure barricades.