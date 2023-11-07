Skip to Content
Nearly 9,000 customers without power in Boulder Creek and Scotts Valley

Published 10:53 AM

SANTA CRUZ, COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E says that nearly 9,000 people are without power Tuesday morning in unincorporated Santa Cruz County and Scotts Valley.

Currently, 7,744 customers in the Boulder Creek area are without power and 1,143 Scotts Valley customers are also affected.

There is no current listed cause for the outages. PG&E says power is estimated to return at 1 p.m.

To keep track of your electricity, click here.

Ricardo Tovar

