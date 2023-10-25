Skip to Content
Sign repairs will force lane closures on Highway 1 and Highway 218 on Saturday

Caltrans
By
Published 4:41 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are driving on the Monterey Peninsula this weekend, you will see some lane closures on Saturday for sign repairs.

In Monterey, there will be a closure of the left hand lane on northbound Highway 1 at Sloat Avenue. The closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The closure will take place on Northbound Highway 1 and Sloat Avenue for sign repairs on the Highway 1.

Drivers who are traveling through Del Rey Oaks will experience lane closures as well. Drivers who are driving on eastbound and westbound directions of Highway 218 will encounter a closure of the turn pocket lanes between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday as well.

The lane closure will take place at the turn pockets of Highway 218 and General Jim Boulevard.

Travelers will expect delays of five minutes on each road closure.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

