Sign repairs will force lane closures on Highway 1 and Highway 218 on Saturday
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are driving on the Monterey Peninsula this weekend, you will see some lane closures on Saturday for sign repairs.
In Monterey, there will be a closure of the left hand lane on northbound Highway 1 at Sloat Avenue. The closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Drivers who are traveling through Del Rey Oaks will experience lane closures as well. Drivers who are driving on eastbound and westbound directions of Highway 218 will encounter a closure of the turn pocket lanes between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday as well.
Travelers will expect delays of five minutes on each road closure.