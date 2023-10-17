Munras Avenue offramps to be closed for culvert work starting on Oct. 24

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that the Munras Avenue offramps on Highway 1 will be closed for two days as crews will be working to line culvert on each offramp.

The northbound Munras Avenue offramp will be closed for 24 hours starting at 10 p.m. on Oct. 24. The southbound Munras Avenue offramp will be closed on Wednesday Oct. 25 from 10 p.m. until Thursday Oct. 26 at 10 p.m.

Crews will be installing a liner inside the culvert in preparation for potential winter storms.