Carmel Valley Road paving project to start on Saturday

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey Public Works Department announced that they will be doing some repaving work starting on Saturday.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversible traffic control on Carmel Valley Road between

Mileposts 13.9 which is the entrance to San Clemente Dam and milepost 16.6 which is about a half mile east of Cachagua Road.

Public works crews will last until September 20th. Project work hours will be on weekdays from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. Travelers should expect additional travel time of up to 15 minutes.