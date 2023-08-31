Skip to Content
Carmel Valley Road paving project to start on Saturday

Here is a map of where the closures will be for Carmel Valley Road paving project
County of Monterey
Here is a map of where the closures will be for Carmel Valley Road paving project
Published 3:42 PM

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey Public Works Department announced that they will be doing some repaving work starting on Saturday.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversible traffic control on Carmel Valley Road between
Mileposts 13.9 which is the entrance to San Clemente Dam and milepost 16.6 which is about a half mile east of Cachagua Road.

Public works crews will last until September 20th. Project work hours will be on weekdays from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. Travelers should expect additional travel time of up to 15 minutes.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

