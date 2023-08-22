Southbound Highway 101 Camp Roberts Rest Area has reopened

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Drivers driving on Southbound Highway 101 will see some improvements to the Camp Roberts Rest Area.

The rest area reopened to the public on Tuesday morning. Caltrans crews and contractors made several upgrades to the rest area including replacing the wastewater treatment system.

Crews switched deteriorating concrete septic tanks with larger fiberglass tanks and added new piping.

Caltrans said the upgrades with the treatment system should improve restroom operations and protect groundwater quality.

Contractors updated the electrical system at the rest stop. An automated monitoring system was installed, allowing maintenance crews to track water, wastewater and electrical system operations more effectively.

Crews downsized the lawn areas and updated the ‘smart’ irrigation system to support water conservation. New shade shelters have also been added to the picnic tables.

The electric vehicle charging station at the rest area will remain offline as Caltrans is awaiting delivery and installation of a new cell signal power module.

Crews were able to make upgrades to the solar powered EV station have also been made including the addition of a second Level 2 Charger.

The northbound Highway 101 Camp Roberts Rest Area will remain closed pending completion of similar renovations delayed by material deliveries.

There is no estimated timeline on when the northbound rest area will reopen.