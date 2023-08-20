Skip to Content
1937 Mercedes-Benz Roadster wins Best in Show at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

A 1937 Mercedes Benz 540k special roadster was named best in show at the 72nd Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
By
today at 8:20 PM
Published 5:35 PM

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- For the fifth straight year, a car built in the 1930's took home one of automotive's most cherished trophies.

A 1937 Mercedes Benz 540k special roadster took home Best in Show at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

The owner of the special roadster, Jim Patterson from Louisville, KY took home his second Best in Show Award. He won in 2015 for his 1924 Issota Fraschhini Tipo 8A Worblaufen Cabriolet.

A 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo took home the trophy in 2022.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

