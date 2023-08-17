Speed limit on Highway 101 between King City and San Miguel to be lowered

MONTEREY COUNTY/SAN LUIS OPBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, Caltrans announced that the speed limit on Highway 101 between King City and San Miguel will be lowered.

According to Caltrans, the speed limit will be lowered from 70 mph to 65 mph. The decision was based on data provided by the California Highway Patrol in the two counties.

CHP King City reported that 71 percent of their citations for driving over 100 mph occur in that specific section of Highway 101.

Caltrans also said results of an engineering evaluation of the corridor revealed there was an increase of deadly and major injury crashes in both counties.

The installation of those new speed limit signs is expected to be completed by Friday August 25.

Caltrans said the decision is part of the Caltrans Director's Policy 36 which prioritizes safety to achieve its goal of zero fatalities and serious injuries by 2050.