Monterey County Film Commission talks about Hollywood strikes impact on Central Coast

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- With both SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America on strike in Hollywood, some of those effects could be felt on the Central Coast.

For two seasons, the HBO hit series "Big Little Lies", showcased the beauty of the Central Coast, while bringing in nearly $6 million locally, according the Monterey County Film Commission. However, those types of big budget productions are now on hold due to the strikes.

“If it goes on for a good long time, and there's no content created, then there's nothing going to be written that kind of fits our locations," Monterey County Film Commissioner Karen Nordstrand said.

Nordstrand points out a majority of productions coming through her office tend to be smaller, non-union shoots. However, for a large project like Big Little Lies the economic effects can be felt in many ways.

“They had the big name stars, and we we all benefited. Thousands of extras and location rentals, and food and dining and accommodations," Nordstrand said.

She said "spin-off tourism" from TV shows and movies can also help areas like Cannery Row in Monterey. KION spoke with people in the area that say they understand the need for a strike.

“I don't think new content constantly be released is going to be too imperative right now. But they'll definitely be feeling the effects of this soon," Cannery Row visitor Abraham said.

“I’m glad that I've kind of DVR other shows to watch, because I'm not sure what's going to happen from now on," Debbie Mello said who is visiting from Tracy.

Ultimately, the Monterey County Film Commission said they’re still seeing a consistant number of inquiries from non-union productions.

“I mean, if it goes on for a very long time, it won't won't afford us very many options, ultimately, but right now, right now, we're still pretty steady," Nordstrand said.

