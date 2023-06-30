Robert Rivas is sworn in as the 71st Speaker of the California State Assembly

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMUV-TV) - Assemblyman Robert Rivas, who represents the Central Coast, was sworn in as the 71st speaker of the California State Assembly on Friday.

Rivas was surrounded by his relatives. Standing next to him were Governor Gavin Newsom and Representative Nancy Pelosi, as well as Central Coast lawmakers and officials who were invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

During his speech, Rivas said that California "continues to be the best state to live in the country, but if urgent action is not taken, it will become increasingly difficult to build a good life," he said.

Rivas is a descendant of peasant workers. He pledged to promote equity among all Californians.