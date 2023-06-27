Man suspected of murdering mother of his children in Salinas pleads not guilty

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Update: June 28, 2023, at 2:23 p.m.- The man allegedly responsible for murdering the mother of his children was in a Salinas courtroom Wednesday.

Rodrigo Bravo, 32, pled not guilty to six felony counts. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office charged him with second-degree murder, two counts of causing great bodily harm to a child, violating court-ordered domestic violence restraining order (prior conviction), assault likely to cause great bodily injury and inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.

Court documents filed by the district attorney's office alleged that Bravo used a knife to kill, Eleni Tavau, the mother of his two children. Also, he had been convicted of violating a court-ordered restraining order within the past year and causing physical injury to Tavau.

According to court documents Tavau filed and was granted the restraining order in November of 2021.

The children that witnessed the murder of their mother were a two-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl.

According to Tavau's younger brother Alex Carr, "We were on the phone, she was telling me how she was just done with him. She was telling me how she wanted to move out here to Reno, Nevada, and be with me, bring her kids out here."

Bravo's bail was set at $1,020,000. A criminal protection order was granted against Bravo for a Jane and John Doe that is valid until June 24, 2024, per our reporter on the scene.

Bravo will next be in court on July 26, 2023.

ORIGINAL STORY

Salinas Police confirmed a woman has died after being stabbed by the father of two of her children on Sunday on the 100 block of Natividad Road Sunday around 3 p.m.

Rodrigo Bravo, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child cruelty, domestic violence, violation of parole, and violating a domestic violence restraining order, per the Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $1,020,000.

Salinas Police said they responded to a victim of a stabbing and found Eleni Tavau, 30, with multiple stab wounds. She was unresponsive when police arrived.

Rodrigo Bravo, 32, photo courtesy of Monterey County Jail

Officers rendered medical aid to Tavau before she was taken to the hospital in grave condition. She later died of her injuries, said police.

Her two toddler-aged children were present at the time law enforcement arrived, said police. At 5:30 p.m. Rodrigo turned himself in at the Salinas Police Department.