Man accused of murdering mother of three appeared at Monterey County Jail lobby before turning himself in to Salinas Police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- New details have been shared with KION about a suspect who allegedly killed the mother of his two children on Sunday.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Rodrigo Bravo, 32, entered the lobby of the Monterey County jail on the same day he turned himself in to the Salinas Police Department. Salinas Police said Bravo turned himself in and confessed to murdering Eleni Tavau at 5:30 p.m. after the alleged murder occurred around 3 p.m.

A few law enforcement agencies told KION Bravo may have had blood on his clothing when he turned himself into the Monterey County Jail and confessed to murdering Tavau.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office responded by saying, "When the man walked into the jail lobby, he spoke with a staff member working the front desk. There is conflicting information about what was said in that conversation. There is also conflicting information about his physical appearance and demeanor while in the lobby. After several minutes, he walked out of the facility."

The sheriff's office is working to learn more details about the incident and will be conducting an "active personnel review of this matter."