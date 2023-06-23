California gives nearly $1.5 billion for behavioral health and community housing grants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Friday, Governor Newsom announced that the state was awarded $1.49 billion for behavioral health and community housing grants.

"These new grants will help people with mental health and substance use disorders get connected to housing on their path to treatment, provide care and housing for older adults, and increase capacity at mental health and substance use disorder facilities," said the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom.

$907 million to 53 counties to address immediate housing and treatment needs for unsheltered people with serious behavioral health conditions

$430 million to 21 counties to increase mental health and substance use disorder facilities

$153 million to 19 organizations to build new beds to house and care for older adults and adults with disabilities, including Californians at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness

“California is committed to addressing the mental health crisis that communities all across our state are facing, and we’re doing it as comprehensively and inclusively as we can," said Newsom "These new investments are a key part of how California is transforming the approach to helping people – meeting people where they are – and connecting them with the services and housing they need, when they need them.”