Patio fire extinguished on 3rd story of an apartment complex in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department said they stopped a fire on the third story of an apartment complex from spreading Wednesday morning.

The fire was on the exterior deck/patio of an apartment, said firefighters. No injuries were reported and nobody was displaced.

The estimated loss is believed to be $5,000.

The fire department said there were at least 24 apartments in each building with approximately 50-75 people in each building. The suppression effort saved many lives and helped save many homes.