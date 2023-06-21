Skip to Content
Monterey County law enforcement participates in torch run to benefit Special Olympics

Calista Silva KION
By
Published 1:36 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Law Enforcement agencies in Monterey County participated in a torch run to raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics in Northern California.

The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run will lead into the Summer Games at Santa Clara University this weekend.

The torch run began at 8 a.m. in King City and made its way through Greenfield, Soledad, Salinas, Carmel, Pacific Grove, Monterey, Sand City, Seaside, CSUMB and Marina.

Torch runners from Monterey County Probation, CHP, Salinas Police, CDCR-SVSP, Parole and Monterey County District Attorney’s office started their portion at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall and end at Gino’s Restaurant at around 11:05 a.m.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

