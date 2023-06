This morning there were reports of a "vehicle fire" on the 5500 block of Scotts Valley Drive. Turned out a garbage truck's load caught on fire so the driver dumped out a load of trash the truck was carrying onto the parking lot.

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Scotts Valley Police Department said that the Scotts Valley Fire District extinguished a garbage truck fire Wednesday morning.

