Monterey County Sheriff’s Office assist with missing at-risk woman in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office received a mutual aid request from California's Office of Emergency Services to help with the search for a missing at-risk adult female in the Gold Lake basin area on Sunday.

The sheriff's office sent a Search and Rescue Team to help search for the woman who was on the scene within 12 hours.

Helen Freesh was located after two days. She was found alive but suffering from dehydration and exposure. She was airlifted to a Reno, Nevada hospital and was reunited with her family.