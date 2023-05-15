Lisa Brinton appointed as new community development director for City of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday morning, Salinas City Manager Steve Carrigan appointed Lisa Brinton as the new community development director for the City of Salinas.

Brinton will take over the position as previous community development director Megan Hunter left to become the City Manager for Soledad in April.

“I am confident that Lisa Brinton will smoothly transition from her current role as Assistant Director as a testament of the City’s succession planning efforts," Carrigan said in a statement. "Lisa exemplifies leadership, is well versed in the department, and I look forward to working with her in serving our community.”

Brinton has been in the city's community development department since 2016. She started as a Senior Planner and was later promoted to Assistant Community Development Director.

“I am honored to be appointed as Community Development Director and look forward to working alongside and collaborating with staff, residents, and community stakeholders to further the City Council’s Goals and Strategies and to create a safe, healthy and prosperous Salinas for all," Brinton said.

During her time as the Assistant Community Development Director, Brinton helped the development of multiple community driven planning efforts such as the Alisal Vibrancy and Chinatown Revitalization Plans in 2019.

Before coming to Salinas, Brinton had previously worked for the City of Seaside and the City of Watsonville.