Megan Hunter named Soledad City Manager

City of Salinas

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Soledad City Council unanimously approved Megan Hunter to become the city manager during a Council meeting on Wednesday night.

Hunter has been serving as the Director of Community Development for the City of Salinas since 2015. She will be taking over for Brent Slama who left the position in Dec. 2022.

"I am excited to be working with what seems like an amazing staff," Hunter said. "I promise to do what I can to put Soledad in the forefront of what needs to be done."

In addition to her city manager role, Hunter will also serve as the Successor Agency Director and Housing Authority Executive Director for the City of Soledad.

It is unknown when Hunter will be starting in her new roles with Soledad.

