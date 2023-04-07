Seaside City Council member not censured after controversial Facebook post

SEASIDE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Seaside City Council deeply discussed what council member Alex Miller posted on his Facebook on March 17th.

Miller didn’t actually think his post would be something that would be worthy of a topic for the council to discuss.

“I was very surprised because I don't think I have not violated any city policy code of ethics,” Miller said. “I have not violated any law or done anything that would invoke or even give substantial credit to this potential censure.”

The post that caused the censure reads as follows:

“Another reason why we need to do something about Seaside Downtown. It's unfortunate the City Council is unwilling to hire a professional or allow one of our city commissions to help with the revitalization. It appears our council is ok with businesses leaving, vacant buildings sitting and allowing boarded-up buildings to sit untouched. I think we can do better and I will keep on fighting for a vibrant downtown like what we deserve.”

Miller was ultimately not censured by the council. There’s a distinct difference in the council’s intentions in the meeting.

“Censor” is where the council would block communication, which is not what they’re doing.

“Censure” is where the council body could express displeasure with what Miller posted. This still doesn’t please people who agree with Miller's post.

“He was elected by the citizens of Seaside, so he's trying to do his job for the citizens of Seaside, and he should be able to express his opinion on how we might be able to do better for our city,” an Anonymous person said.

Some council members like Alexis Garcia-Arrazola say they're ok with their fellow members being able to express their concerns on their platforms as long as there’s a matter of respect.

“But I think as long as there's respect and a common ground of approach, we should be fine,” Garcia-Arrazola said. “Was I personally affected or offended by it? I don't think I took much importance to it because I know what I've completed, and I know what I've done in my term. So I feel very much okay and content with what I've accomplished so far.”

Both Miller and Garcia-Arrazola agree that discussing this situation won’t cause any tension. In fact, this could strengthen their relationship as a council, being able to find common ground.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dave Pacheco also gave his input on the issue, telling Karl that it’s better the council works together through this and as a single unit to find a solution to improve the city of Seaside.