Man arrested after allegedly shooting BB gun near Marina Library

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said that a 49-year-old man was arrested Thursday for shooting a BB gun near the Marina Library.

Police said they were called at 12:30 p.m. to 190 Seasid Circle for reports of a man shooting a BB gun. Officers found Jeffery Wise, 49, holding a rifle, and police said it was, in fact, a BB gun.

Wise admitted to firing the gun, said police. He was in violation of a court order that prohibited him from being in the area.

He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for a probation violation, said police.

Marina Police reminds people that Marina Municipal Code states: "It is unlawful for any person to fire or discharge any pistol, gun, rifle, firearm, bow, air gun, slingshot or other devices whereby shot, bullet, or another dangerous missile is discharged or projected within teh corporate limits of the city."